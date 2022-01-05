4th Ashes Test: Australia manage 126/3 on rain-hit day

Rain marred proceedings on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. Only 46.5 overs could be bowled as Australia managed 126/3 at stumps. Australia's top three batters - David Warner, Marcus Harris, and Marnus Labuschagne got starts but failed to capitalize. James Anderson was superb for England, claiming 1/24 from 13 overs. Here are the key takeaways.

Openers Aussie openers add 51 runs

Australian openers Warner and Harris gave the side a solid 51-run start. Warner dispatched the fuller deliveries for fours and ruled the off side. An expansive drive saw Warner depart for a well made 30 from 70 deliveries. Harris supported Warner upfront and played the second fiddle. The two faced 21 overs for the 51 runs scored.

Stands Harris part of two crucial stands

Harris, who stitched a fifty-plus stand alongside Warner, was part of another crucial partnership. Harris added another 60 runs alongside Labuschagne. His 38-run effort came from 109 deliveries. Meanwhile, Labuschagne looked good for his 28. He hit four fours in a 59-ball knock. However, just when Australia were going well, both players departed in quick succession.

England England take three crucial scalps

England bowlers had to work hard for the wickets. Stuart Broad continued his excellence over Warner, dismissing the southpaw with a ball that should have been left alone. Anderson bowled a superb delivery to dismiss Harris, who tried to defend from the crease and edged the ball. Labuschagne was dismissed by Mark Wood moments later to give England breathing space.

Information Rain impacts play on Day 1

Day 1 of the SCG Test was delayed by half an hour. There were two interruptions in the morning session, besides a two-hour delay either side of the tea interval. It wasn't easy out there in the middle.