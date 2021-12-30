Sports Decoding the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year nominations

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 07:57 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam has been nominated (Source: Twitter/@babarazam258)

The nominations for the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2021 have been announced on Thursday. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, South Africa's Jaaneman Malan, and Ireland's Paul Stirling are the four nominees. As per the ICC, the awards will recognize the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year. Here are the key details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Shakib had an outstanding year in ODI cricket, marking his return from a two-year ban (one year suspension) in style. In January 2021, he was adjudged the Player of the Series against West Indies. Babar made crucial contributions for Pakistan in the two ODI series they played. Malan had a superb campaign for the Proteas and Stirling finished as the highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Babar Babar averaged 67.50 with the bat

In six ODI matches this year, Babar went on to amass a staggering 405 runs at an average of 67.50. The stylish Babar hit two centuries and a fifty with the best score of 158. He amassed 228 runs in the three-match series against South Africa, helping Pakistan win 2-1. Pakistan were then thrashed by world champions England 3-0 but Babar stood tall.

Shakib Shakib's all-round show

In the series against WI, Shakib made his presence felt with 113 runs and six wickets from three matches. Against Sri Lanka, Shakib faltered, scoring just 19 runs and taking three scalps. However, he was brilliant against Zimbabwe, scoring 145 runs and taking eight scalps. He scored 277 runs in nine matches at 39.57. He claimed 17 wickets at 17.52 as well.

Malan Malan shines with the bat

South Africa's Malan was brilliant with the bat, racking up 509 runs at a superb average of 84.83. He struck two centuries and two fifties with the best score of 177*. Malan scored 70 in his first ODI this year against Pakistan. Against Ireland, he scored a whopping 261 runs in two games. He scored another 162 runs against Sri Lanka.

Stirling Stirling was exceptional for Ireland

Stirling was sensational for Ireland, ending as the top run-scorer this year. He amassed 705 runs in 14 ODIs at 54.23, slamming three tons and two fifties. His best score was 131*. He was the highest scorer in Ireland's 3-0 series loss against Afghanistan (285). He did well against the Netherlands despite his side losing 2-1. After faltering against SA, he impressed against Zimbabwe.