Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Key takeaways from Day 1

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 01:09 pm

David Warner handed Australia a strong start

Australia dominated the scenes against England on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Sunday. The Aussies, who have a 2-0 lead in The Ashes, bowled England out for a dismal 185. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed three wickets each. In response, Australia openers added a fifty-plus stand before David Warner was dismissed (38). Australia ended on 61/1.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

England needed to show character after being outplayed in the first two Tests. That didn't arrive as the Aussies won a good toss and showed their authority after asking England to bat. Skipper Cummins led from the front as the hosts dominated the show. For England, Joe Root showed some fight and several others got starts but the longevity went missing.

Bowling Cummins masters the first session

Cummins wasted no time in ripping apart England's top-order, dismissing both openers cheaply. Haseeb Hameed (0) nicked a ball which shaped away slightly. Next, the right-arm pacer dismissed Zak Crawley, whose defensive application was breached by a delivery that had carry and bounce. Cummins also got Dawid Malan, who edged the ball which was pitched up in the channel around off.

Root Root scores another fifty

England captain Root showed fight by scoring a decent fifty. He consumed 82 deliveries for his 50, hitting four fours. It was an innings of substance for the in-form Root after England's poor start. He was looking in good touch but a lazy shot saw him nick a ball that could have been left alone. He scored his 53rd Test fifty.

England England batters fail to show character

England will not be happy with their batting performance. This was another disjointed effort and nobody went the distance. Root will be gutted with the manner in which he was dismissed. Stokes (25), and Jonny Bairstow (35) got starts but they didn't convert the same. This was a familiar show by the England batters, who have been dismal of late.