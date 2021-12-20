Sports Ashes: Australia win Adelaide Test, remain unbeaten in Day/Night Tests

Ashes: Australia win Adelaide Test, remain unbeaten in Day/Night Tests

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 03:15 pm

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after beating England at the Adelaide Oval

Australia have beaten England in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. They successfully defended 467, bowling the visitors out on 192. Although Jos Buttler played a courageous knock in England's fightback, he was dismissed hit-wicket. Marnus Labuschagne emerged as the standout performer (103 and 51). Jhye Richardson took his maiden five-for. Australia have extended their winning streak in pink-ball Tests to nine.

Match How did the match pan out?

Australia declared on 473/9 in the first innings, with Labuschagne scoring a century. England were bundled out for 236. None other than Dawid Malan (80) and Joe Root (62) fired. The likes of Labuschagne (51) and Travis Head (51) powered Australia to 230/9 d in the second innings. Chasing 468, England perished on 192 on the final day. Richardson took five wickets.

D/N Australia remain undefeated in D/N Tests

Australia have won their ninth consecutive Day/Night Test match. They haven't lost a pink-ball fixture since its inception. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England (twice), Sri Lanka, and India. Last year, Australia had bowled out India for their lowest score in Test cricket (36), in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Do you know? Australia maintain their unbeaten streak at home in the Ashes

Australia are now unbeaten in 11 Tests in the Ashes at home. They have won 10 and drawn one since November 2013. Australia won 5-0 in the 2013/14 edition and 4-0 in the 2017/18 edition. England last won an Ashes Test in January 2011.

Labuschagne Labuschagne slams his sixth Test hundred

Labuschagne slammed his sixth Test hundred in the first innings. It was his maiden century in the Ashes. The top-order batter now has three hundreds in Day/Night Tests, the most by a batter in these fixtures. Labuschagne has slammed 21 tons in 101 First-class matches. As many as 17 of them have come in 51 matches since the start of the 2019 English summer.

Information Labuschagne completes 2,000 Test runs

Labuschagne also became the fourth-fastest to 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He (34) is only behind Sir Donald Bradman (22), George Headley (32), Herbert Sutcliffe (33), and Michael Hussey (33) on this tally. Labuschagne is the fastest to do so since Hussey (2005).

Starc First bowler to take 50 wickets in Day/Night Tests

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was on fire in the Test. The left-arm pacer took a total of six wickets in the match (1st innings: 4/37, 2nd innings: 2/43). Starc has become the first player to take 50 wickets in Day/Night Tests. He now owns 52 wickets from nine Tests at an incredible average of 18.23 with the pink ball.

Partnership Labuschagne and David Warner registered their sixth century stand (Tests)

Labuschagne and David Warner laid the foundation of Australia's victory with a phenomenal partnership. The duo shared a 172-run stand after the hosts lost Marcus Harris early. Labuschagne and Warner registered their sixth century stand in Test cricket. They now have 1,222 runs between them at an astonishing average of 101.83. Their best came against Pakistan in November 2019 (361).

Smith Steven Smith overtakes Steve Waugh on this tally

Steven Smith missed out on his 28th Test century in the first innings. Smith, who led Australia in place of Pat Cummins, now has the fifth-most runs among Australian captains (3,758). He is behind Allan Border (6,623), Ricky Ponting (6,542), Greg Chappell (4,209), and Michael Clarke (3,946). Smith overtook Steve Waugh on this tally, who racked up 3,714 Test runs while leading the Aussies.

Milestones Richardson, Buttler shine on Day 5

Pace spearhead Jhye Richardson registered his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the second innings. He registered phenomenal figures of 5/42. Notably, Richardson was wicketless in the first innings. Besides, Buttler showed incredible resistance even though England were on the brink of a defeat. The middle-order batter played 207 balls to score 26 runs. It was his longest innings in Test cricket.