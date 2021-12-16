Sports Ashes 2021/22, Marnus Labuschagne completes 2,000 Test runs: Key stats

Marnus Labuschagne is the fourth-fastest to 2,000 runs in Test cricket

Australian top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne has completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket. The 27-year-old achieved the feat on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. Labuschagne scored his 2,000th run in his 34th Test innings, the fourth-fastest to this mark. Notably, the right-handed batter averages over 50 in Tests this year. Here are the key stats.

Labuschagne has been enjoying a purple patch in Test cricket. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Test Championship (2019-2021). He tallied 1,675 runs at an incredible average of 72.82. Labuschagne was the first cricketer to become a concussion substitute in a Test match (Lord's, 2019). He has continued to make his presence felt in Tests ever since.

Labuschagne has become the fourth-fastest to 2,000 runs in Test cricket. He (34) is only behind Sir Donald Bradman (22), George Headley (32), Herbert Sutcliffe (33), and Michael Hussey (33) on this tally. Labuschagne is the fastest to do so since Hussey (2005).

At present, Labuschagne has the second-best average in Test cricket (among batters who have played 20 or more Tests). He averages over 63 and is next to only Bradman (99.94) on this tally. Labuschagne has surpassed his compatriot Steven Smith, who averages 61.39 in the format. The former holds the record for registering three hundreds in consecutive innings (185, 162, and 143).

Labuschagne put Australia in the driving seat on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, along with David Warner. The duo shared a 172-run stand after the hosts lost Marcus Harris early. Labuschagne and Warner registered their sixth century stand in Test cricket. They now have 1,222 runs between them at an astonishing average of 101.83. Their best came against Pakistan in November 2019 (361).