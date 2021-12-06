Sports Kohli becomes first player to win 50 internationals (each format)

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 05:35 pm

Virat Kohli has won 262 matches across all formats

Virat Kohli led Team India to a 1-0 Test series victory against New Zealand. India won the 2nd Test at Wankhede by a mammoth 372 runs, their biggest Test victory by runs. With this, Kohli became the first-ever player to win 50 international games in each of the three formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is). Here, we decode his notable feats.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Over the years, Kohli has earned praise for his match-winning propensity, both as a player and leader. He is India's most successful captain in Test cricket, having won 39 matches. Kohli is the only player to average over 50 with the bat across formats. And now, he has become the first player to be a part of 50 international wins across all three formats.

Information Kohli has won 262 international games

The win at Wankhede took Kohli's total tally of international wins to 262. As of now, Kohli has won 50 Test matches, 153 One-Day Internationals, and 59 T20 Internationals, as a player. Notably, Kohli made his international debut in August 2008.

Runs Kohli has over 15,000 international runs in winning cause

So far, Kohli has scored 15,021 runs at an astronomical average of 67.96 in winning cause (262 internationals). The tally includes 48 hundreds and 73 half-centuries. He also has six double-centuries in these matches. Interestingly, Kohli is one of the three batters to have scored over 15,000 runs across formats in winning cause. Ricky Ponting (20,140) and Sachin Tendulkar (17,113) are the other two.

Breakdown Here is the breakdown of Kohli's runs (matches won)

Kohli owns 4,153 runs from 50 Tests at 56.12 in winning cause. His conversion rate grabs eyeballs (13 tons and 15 half-centuries). The Indian skipper has smashed 8,715 runs from 153 ODIs (won) at a staggering average of 76.44 (35 hundreds, 38 fifties). Kohli also averages over 50 in T20Is (65.24), having scored 2,153 runs in winning cause (59 matches).

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Kohli has won 117 internationals at home, 95 away from home, and 50 at neutral venues. He averages over 50 everywhere (Home: 69.74, Away: 61.76, Neutral: 79.26). Kohli has won 43 internationals each against Sri Lanka and West Indies. He has scored the same amount of runs against these two oppositions (2,628 each). Kohli owns 19 tons against SL (10) and WI (9).