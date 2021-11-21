India beat New Zealand in third T20I: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 10:31 pm

India won the T20I series against NZ by a 3-0 margin

The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side batted first and posted 184/7 in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand lost early wickets to falter in the chase. India completed a clean sweep and it has been a strong start under the Rahul Dravid era.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This was a complete show by Team India with a few regulars rested for the series. The manner in which India dominated the show throughout will please new head coach Dravid. Tonight was a different test for India, who chose to bat first and they came out with flying colors. To see skipper Rohit leading from the front was another major positive.

IND vs NZ

How did the match pan out?

India got off to a terrific start, adding 69 runs in the powerplay overs. However, the Kiwis fought back with key wickets, reducing India to 103/4. Mitchell Santner claimed three scalps. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer looked set before perishing. Late cameos helped the side get past 180. In response, Martin Guptill played a superb knock as Axar Patel's three-wicket burst helped India.

Rohit

Rohit slams his 26th T20I fifty

Rohit scored a 31-ball 56, hitting five fours and three sixes. He registered a strike rate of 180.65. The senior opening batter slammed his 26th T20I fifty. He has steered clear of Virat Kohli (29) for the most 50-plus scores in T20Is (30). Rohit has also become just the second batter with 150-plus T20I sixes. He has raced to 3,197 runs at 33.30.

Duo

Santner registers these feats, Sodhi does well

Santner (3/27) bowled well to claim three crucial wickets. He dismissed Ishan Kishan (29), Suryakumar Yadav (0), and Rishabh Pant (4). Santner has 66 T20I scalps at 22.95, surpassing Dale Steyn (64) and Stuart Broad (65). Santner has extended his tally to 16 wickets versus India. Right-arm spinner Ish Sodhi (1/31) has 83 T20I scalps at 21.97. He has 27 T20I wickets in 2021.

Guptill

Guptill smashes his 20th T20I fifty

New Zealand opener Guptill slammed an aggressive 36-ball 51. He smashed four fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 141.67. Guptill racked up his 20th T20I fifty and a second versus Team India. He has raced to 3,299 runs at 32.66. He now has 165 sixes in T20Is. He has scored 380 runs against India at 23.75.

Information

Notable feats for Chahal and Boult

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed one wicket for India as he dismissed the in-form Guptill. The wrist-spinner has 64 T20I wickets now, steering clear of Imran Tahir (63). Trent Boult (1/31) has 62 wickets, including 12 versus India.