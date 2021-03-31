Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 04:23 pm

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to get the job done in the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting April 9. Defending champions MI face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crunch opening encounter in IPL 2021. Mumbai, who have dominated the scenes since IPL 2013, can script several records (team and individual). We present the records MI can script.

Trophies MI can win three successive trophies

Mumbai are the only side with five IPL trophies. They have won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. MI can win a record-extending sixth IPL crown. This could see them open up a gap by three trophies above Chennai Super Kings (3). If MI can win the IPL 2021 trophy, they will become the first side to win three successive trophies.

Captaincy Rohit can become the second-most successful skipper

Rohit Sharma has won 68 matches as captain in the IPL. The senior MI player, who has won six IPL honors, needs seven victories to become only the second captain to register 75 wins after MS Dhoni (110). He also needs four wins to become the second-most successful skipper in IPL history. He can get past Gautam Gambhir's tally of 71 wins.

Runs Surya, Hardik and Ishan can script these milestones

Suryakumar Yadav has made his presence felt for MI of late. The Indian batsman has scored 1,416 runs at 35.40 for MI. He needs 84 runs to complete the mark of 1,500 for MI. He can become the fifth player to achieve this tally. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya (1,349) can also join Surya in this list. Ishan Kishan (892) can get to 1,000 runs.

Bowling Bowling records that can be scripted