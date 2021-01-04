While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) continue to investigate the alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols by five Indian players, the Australian media has reported two more cricketers also violated the protocols. Notably, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald claims that Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya visited a baby store in Sydney, in December. Here's more.

Report Kohli, Pandya visited the baby store in December

Reportedly, the Indian captain Kohli visited a baby store in December, along with his compatriot Pandya, prior to leaving for India on paternity leave. The report stated that the duo breached the bio-security protocols by not wearing masks inside the store. Notably, a store named 'Baby Village' in Sydney had also shared pictures of the two players, who visited the shop.

The report also claimed "A week or so later in Adelaide, a group of Indian players made a late-night stop-off to eatery Waffle and Coffee in trendy inner-city Leigh Street, a couple of them going inside to order before they all sat down at a table outside." It added, "Players who went inside should have been wearing a mask, according to the protocols."

Isolation Five Indian players put into isolation by CA

On Saturday, five Indian players, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini were put into isolation after a video of them eating at a restaurant in Melbourne surfaced. Both the BCCI and CA launched an investigation for a potential breach of the bio-security protocols thereafter. However, these players were not barred from training and traveling.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Development Indian players test negative for COVID-19