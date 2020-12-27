Last updated on Dec 27, 2020, 03:11 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the men's and women's ODI and T20I teams of the decade.
Former India captain MS Dhoni has been named the captain of both the men's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade which also features the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Here we present the complete details.
A look at ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga.
The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71
The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade:— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
