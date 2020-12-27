Liverpool host 19th-placed West Brom in gameweek 15 of the Premier League 2020-21 season later tonight at Anfield. The Reds can go open up a five-point lead at the top if they get the job done. The champions are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games this season and are the favorites to surge ahead. Here we present the match preview.

Team news A look at the team news and selection

Liverpool will monitor the fitness of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, however, this game comes too soon for fellow mid-fielder Thiago Alcantara. Talisman Mohamed Salah is set to return to the starting line-up after starting on the bench last weekend. The Baggies without captain Jake Livermore, who starts a three-game ban following his red card against Aston Villa.

LIVWBA Liverpool are expected to dominate the show against West Brom

Liverpool are a step above the rest at the moment and one expects Jurgen Klopp's men to enjoy themselves. They come from a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace and the in-form forward line will test West Brom. Having said that, Sam Allardyce will tell his players to be compact and be focused. It will be difficult for West Brom to produce anything significant.

Stat attack The key stats ahead of the match

Liverpool have won all seven of their home league games this season. Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in 10 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams. Salah leads the goals tally with 13 this season in the Premier League. Roberto Firmino has scored three goals in Liverpool's last two Premier League matches. West Brom have taken seven points from 14 games.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Liverpool predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane. West Brom predicted starting XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Gibbs; Sawyers; Phillips, Pereira, Gallagher, Diangana; Grant. Dream11 team prediction: Becker; Ajayi, Bartley, Fabinho, Robertson; Sawyers, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Gallagher, Robinson (vc), Salah (c). Match prediction: Liverpool 2-0 West Brom.

