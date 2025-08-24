'Have potential again': Neuralink's first brain-implant patient to launch business

Noland Arbaugh, the first human to receive a brain chip implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink , has opened up about his experience 18 months after the surgery. The revolutionary technology has changed his life completely. Arbaugh was paralyzed below the shoulders after dislocating two vertebrae in a swimming accident in 2016. In 2024, he became the first person to get a Neuralink chip implant through a surgical robot that drilled a hole in his skull and implanted the device.

Technological breakthrough What does the Neuralink chip do? The Neuralink chip connects over 1,000 electrodes to neurons in the brain. It detects and decodes electrical signals from the brain and translates them into digital commands. This revolutionary device has allowed Arbaugh to control his computer and perform tasks like playing Mario Kart, controlling his television, and operating an air purifier using just his thoughts.

Personal growth Arbaugh has enrolled in community college Arbaugh uses the Neuralink device for about 10 hours a day to study, read, and game. He has enrolled in classes at his community college in Arizona and is planning to start his own business. "I feel like I have potential again. I guess I always have had potential, but now I'm finding a way to fulfill that potential in meaningful ways. It's a lot different," he said.