'Have potential again': Neuralink's first brain-implant patient to launch business
What's the story
Noland Arbaugh, the first human to receive a brain chip implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink, has opened up about his experience 18 months after the surgery. The revolutionary technology has changed his life completely. Arbaugh was paralyzed below the shoulders after dislocating two vertebrae in a swimming accident in 2016. In 2024, he became the first person to get a Neuralink chip implant through a surgical robot that drilled a hole in his skull and implanted the device.
Technological breakthrough
What does the Neuralink chip do?
The Neuralink chip connects over 1,000 electrodes to neurons in the brain. It detects and decodes electrical signals from the brain and translates them into digital commands. This revolutionary device has allowed Arbaugh to control his computer and perform tasks like playing Mario Kart, controlling his television, and operating an air purifier using just his thoughts.
Personal growth
Arbaugh has enrolled in community college
Arbaugh uses the Neuralink device for about 10 hours a day to study, read, and game. He has enrolled in classes at his community college in Arizona and is planning to start his own business. "I feel like I have potential again. I guess I always have had potential, but now I'm finding a way to fulfill that potential in meaningful ways. It's a lot different," he said.
Overcoming challenges
'Technically I am a cyborg'
Despite the initial difficulties, Arbaugh's journey with the Neuralink device has been largely positive. Some threads in his device retracted shortly after surgery, limiting his control over it. However, he didn't speak publicly about this issue as he wanted the Neuralink team to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it. "Technically I am a cyborg because I have been enhanced by a 'machine,'" Arbaugh joked.