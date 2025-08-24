ISRO successfully tests parachute recovery system for Gaganyaan mission

Test details

What is IADT-01?

The IADT-01 was designed to test the complete range of parachutes that will be used to slow down and stabilize the crew module during re-entry and splashdown in the actual human spaceflight mission. The test involved two drogue parachutes for initial deceleration, followed by pilot chutes and three main parachutes for a safe descent. The space agency is now analyzing data from this test and plans future tests based on those results.