ISRO successfully tests parachute recovery system for Gaganyaan mission
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the first integrated air-drop test (IADT-01) at its Sriharikota spaceport. The test was a major milestone in validating the parachute system for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space. The IADT-01 was a collaborative effort involving ISRO, Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Coast Guard.
Twitter Post
Take a look at ISRO's post
ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO,Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/FGaAa1Ql6o— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2025
Test details
What is IADT-01?
The IADT-01 was designed to test the complete range of parachutes that will be used to slow down and stabilize the crew module during re-entry and splashdown in the actual human spaceflight mission. The test involved two drogue parachutes for initial deceleration, followed by pilot chutes and three main parachutes for a safe descent. The space agency is now analyzing data from this test and plans future tests based on those results.
Future plans
Preparations for uncrewed Gaganyaan mission underway
Along with the IADT tests, ISRO is also gearing up for other upcoming tests. These include the second Test Vehicle Demonstration (TV-D2) mission and the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (G1). The successful completion of these tests will pave the way for India's first human spaceflight expected in 2027, marking a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey.