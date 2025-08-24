Starlink gets India permit, must keep user data within country

The Indian government has granted a permit to Starlink after the company agreed to comply with domestic laws. The permit comes with security conditions that prevent the routing, copying, or decryption of Indian user data outside the country. Minister of State for Communications P. Chandra Sekhar said that Starlink will have to set up earth station gateways in India as part of these conditions.

Licensing details Unified license granted to Starlink The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has granted a Unified License (UL) to Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited.This was done after the US firm agreed to the stipulated terms and conditions of the UL, including security conditions applicable to all satellite communication players. The security conditions mandate that no user traffic originating from or destined for India be routed through any gateway located outside India.

Data security Measures to protect user data The security conditions also bar the copying and decryption of Indian data outside the country. Further, they prevent Indian user traffic from being mirrored to any system or server located abroad. The Minister emphasized that these measures are in place to ensure the safety and privacy of Indian users' data in satellite-based communication services provided by Starlink.