Google pushes employees to use AI in daily tasks

AI coding assistant Cider already used by half of engineers

Since rolling out new AI tools, Google says engineers using them are now 10% more productive each week.

To help everyone get on board, the company started the AI Savvy Google program—offering hands-on training and courses so employees can pick up practical AI skills fast.

One standout tool, Cider (an AI coding assistant), is already being used by half of eligible engineers.

As VP Brian Saluzzo notes, "We feel the urgency to really quickly and urgently get AI into more of the coding workflows."