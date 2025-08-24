India to recruit women and civilians into new astronaut pool

India is set to create a diverse pool of astronauts for future human spaceflight missions. The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video address on National Space Day. He urged the youth to join this astronaut pool and help realize India's dream of space exploration. The move comes as part of India's broader space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan mission and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station).

Inclusivity in space Astronauts from diverse backgrounds The astronaut pool will not be limited to Air Force personnel but will include women and people from all walks of life. This decision was confirmed by a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The move is in line with global trends where researchers and entrepreneurs are venturing into space.

First mission Initial Gaganyaan flights to have IAF test pilots For the first Gaganyaan flights, four Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilots have been chosen. They are Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair, Angad Pratap and Ajith Krishnan. The selection was made as highly experienced pilots were needed for the initial flights of a vehicle that is still in development and testing stages.

Space ambitions Fulfillment of PM Modi's promise The astronaut pool initiative marks progress on PM Modi's 2018 Independence Day pledge from the Red Fort to launch India's first human spaceflight mission. In his recent address, he said, "I saw the boundless courage and infinite dreams of the youth of New Bharat. To take these dreams forward, we are also preparing an astronaut pool for Bharat." He invited young Indians to join this astronaut pool and contribute to India's space journey.