India to recruit women and civilians into new astronaut pool
What's the story
India is set to create a diverse pool of astronauts for future human spaceflight missions. The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video address on National Space Day. He urged the youth to join this astronaut pool and help realize India's dream of space exploration. The move comes as part of India's broader space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan mission and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian Space Station).
Inclusivity in space
Astronauts from diverse backgrounds
The astronaut pool will not be limited to Air Force personnel but will include women and people from all walks of life. This decision was confirmed by a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The move is in line with global trends where researchers and entrepreneurs are venturing into space.
First mission
Initial Gaganyaan flights to have IAF test pilots
For the first Gaganyaan flights, four Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilots have been chosen. They are Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair, Angad Pratap and Ajith Krishnan. The selection was made as highly experienced pilots were needed for the initial flights of a vehicle that is still in development and testing stages.
Space ambitions
Fulfillment of PM Modi's promise
The astronaut pool initiative marks progress on PM Modi's 2018 Independence Day pledge from the Red Fort to launch India's first human spaceflight mission. In his recent address, he said, "I saw the boundless courage and infinite dreams of the youth of New Bharat. To take these dreams forward, we are also preparing an astronaut pool for Bharat." He invited young Indians to join this astronaut pool and contribute to India's space journey.
Future plans
Astronauts to be trained for various missions
India's astronaut pool is crucial for its plan of sustained human spaceflight missions. The country plans to send its own astronauts into space by 2027 with the Gaganyaan mission. This will be followed by setting up the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and sending a manned mission to the Moon by 2040. So far, eight flights have been approved under the Gaganyaan mission - two crewed and six uncrewed ones.