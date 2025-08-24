OpenAI warns against fake investment opportunities in the company

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , has issued a warning about "unauthorized investment opportunities" in the firm through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). In a recent blog post, the US-based AI giant said all its equity comes with transfer restrictions. "This means that OpenAI equity cannot be directly or indirectly transferred unless the seller first obtains OpenAI's written consent," it said.

Equity restrictions Attempted transfer of equity without consent is void: OpenAI The blog post also clarified that any attempted transfer of OpenAI equity, including pledges or similar dispositions, without prior consent is void. The company said it is aware of firms marketing unauthorized opportunities to gain exposure to OpenAI through various means like sales of its equity and investments in SPVs owning its equity. These practices violate its transfer restrictions and could invalidate the underlying equity.

Legal implications Unauthorized transactions may violate US federal or state securities laws OpenAI also warned that these unauthorized transactions could violate US federal or state securities laws, which impose strict limits on transfers of privately offered equity. "A buyer or seller may have liability for those violations, and the transfer may be rescinded," the company said. It urged users to be cautious if approached by a firm claiming to have access to OpenAI through SPV interest sales with exposure to its equity.