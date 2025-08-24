India readies ₹25,000cr export promotion mission to counter US tariffs
India is finalizing a massive ₹25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to help local exporters prepare for the US's planned 50% tariff on Indian goods starting August 27, 2025.
The plan, first announced in this year's Union Budget, mainly targets key sectors like textiles, chemicals, leather, and footwear, and will run until 2031.
EPM will work through 2 schemes
The EPM will work through two schemes: Niryat Protsahan (₹10,000+ crore) gives MSMEs better access to loans and financial support, while Niryat Disha (₹14,500 crore) focuses on quality checks, market development, and smoother logistics.
The goal is simple—make it easier for Indian products to reach global markets and get affordable trade finance.
The mission still needs final approvals but is already getting attention from top government departments.