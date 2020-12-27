New Zealand dominated Day 2 of the first Test match against Pakistan at the Bay Oval on Sunday. The Kiwis scored 223/3 at stumps on Day 1 and added another 208 runs. Williamson's 297-ball 129 helped New Zealand post 431/10 in their first innings. In reply, Pakistan are 30/1 at stumps. Here we present the key takeaways from Day 2.

Williamson Williamson brings up his 23rd career Test century

Williamson mastered Day 1 with a gritty innings 243-ball 94*. On Sunday, he added 35 runs, before perishing for a well made 129. Williamson struck 12 fours and a six in his knock. His 133-run stand alongside Henry Nicholls helped New Zealand gain control. Williamson has raced to 6,856 career Test runs at 53.14.

NZ New Zealand's lower order contribute

New Zealand were 281/5 at one stage, with both Nicholls (56) and Williamson sent back to the pavilion. However, from there on the hosts rallied through after crucial contributions from BJ Watling (73) and Kyle Jamieson. The two joined hands when NZ were 317/6 and added a vital 66-run stand. Neil Wagner's 19 runs, in the end, helped NZ get to 431.

Watling Watling shines with a solid 73-run knock

Watling was solid in his knock of 73 from 145 deliveries. He smashed eight fours and made sure that the hard work done earlier by his predecessors didn't go to waste. The 35-year-old brought up his 19th career Test fifty after coming in during a tricky phase. He played to his strengths and added significant partnerships alongside Jamieson and Wagner.

Pakistan Pakistan bowlers allow New Zealand to get off the hook

Pakistani bowlers did the work, restricting New Zealand to 317/6. However, they allowed the game to slip from thereon. Shaheen Afridi took Watling's wicket to finish with figures of 4/109. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah (3/113) was on the costlier side. However, he got the big wicket of Williamson at a crucial juncture. Pakistan will rue the missed chances with the ball after not being clinical.

Twitter Post Pakistan trail by 401 runs