India suffered a crushing defeat to Australia in the Adelaide Test (D/N). The Virat Kohli-led side was bundled out for 36 in the second innings, their lowest-ever Test total. Even the Indian skipper couldn't save India's sinking ship. Kohli, who heads back on paternity leave, couldn't perform as per his standards in 2020. Considering the same, we take a look at his performance.

Runs Kohli averaged 36.60 in international cricket

The Indian team was deprived of much cricket in the middle phase this year, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. However, they still faced Sri Lanka, Australia (home and away), and New Zealand in bilateral series. In 22 internationals, Kohli racked up 842 runs at a nominal average of 36.60. He slammed 7 fifties, and surprisingly, failed to register a single ton in all three formats.

Do you know? He didn't score a single ton in 2020

Kohli last slammed a hundred in the historic Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens (2019). He has been devoid of an international ton ever since. Notably, this is the first calendar year since 2008 (debut year) wherein he remained sans a century.

NZ He mustered only 218 runs in New Zealand

Kohli's batting form dipped on the New Zealand tour, following the five-match T20I series. In 11 innings against NZ, Kohli managed to score mere 218 runs at an average of 19.81. Notably, this tally of runs became his lowest on a tour wherein he has managed to play all the three formats. His technique was also under the scanner amid the patchy series.

Tests Lowest average in an overseas Test series

On the same tour, Kohli managed to score mere 38 runs in the two-Test series. Kohli's average after four innings read 9.50, his lowest in an overseas Test series. His scores in the series read as: 2, 19, 3, 14. Interestingly, this was only the second time in his career that Kohli failed to reach the 20-run mark in a Test series.

IPL How did Kohli fare in the IPL?

In what was an exhilarating IPL season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore thrived under Kohli. They managed to claim the playoffs spot for the first time after three straight seasons. However, the RCB were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Although Kohli showed glimpses of his masterclass, he wasn't consistent enough with the bat. In 14 games, he tallied 466 runs, including 3 fifties.

Captaincy India won 11 internationals under Kohli, this year

Under Kohli, Team India started the year on a positive note, winning back-to-back series against Sri Lanka (T20Is: 2-0), Australia (ODIs: 2-1), and New Zealand (4-0). After that, India lost three consecutive series against New Zealand (ODIs: 0-3, Tests: 0-2) and Australia (ODIs: 1-2), before winning the T20I series Down Under (2-1). Overall, India won 11 out of 22 internationals in Kohli's leadership.

What next? Will India bounce back in Kohli's absence?