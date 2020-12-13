Due to a split between Mahindra and Ssangyong, the production of the Alturas G4 SUV in India will reportedly be discontinued in 2021.

The report also claims that Mahindra has components for manufacturing 500 units, beyond which production will cease.

To recall, the car was launched this April and packs a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Here's our roundup.