Last updated on Dec 13, 2020, 07:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Due to a split between Mahindra and Ssangyong, the production of the Alturas G4 SUV in India will reportedly be discontinued in 2021.
The report also claims that Mahindra has components for manufacturing 500 units, beyond which production will cease.
To recall, the car was launched this April and packs a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mahindra Alturas G4 offers a sporty design, featuring a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek adjustable headlamps, and a silvered skid plate.
The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,865mm and a length of 4,850mm.
The Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV runs on a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 180hp and a peak torque of 420Nm.
The Mahindra Alturas G4 has a spacious 7-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
Multiple airbags, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera, are there for passengers' safety.
In India, the BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV starts at Rs. 28.72 lakh for the 2WD model, and goes up to Rs. 31.72 lakh for the range-topping 4WD variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
