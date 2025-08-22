Online Gaming Bill becomes law

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill has been signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu . The legislation was passed by both Houses of Parliament this week with the aim of banning all forms of money-based online gaming. It also seeks to promote e-sports and online social gaming in India. The government has described online money gaming as a major social and public health concern with significant negative impacts on society.

Penalties Severe penalties for violations The bill proposes severe penalties for violations. Offering or facilitating online money games can lead to imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to ₹1 crore. Advertising these games could attract imprisonment of up to two years and/or a fine of up to ₹50 lakh. Repeat offenses could result in enhanced penalties, including three to five years' imprisonment and fines up to ₹2 crore

Government support PM Modi backs legislation Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that an estimated 45 crore people have been severely affected by online money games, resulting in a loss of over ₹20,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also endorsed the legislation, calling it a step toward making India a global hub for gaming. He said it would "encourage e-sports and online social games" while also protecting society from the dangers of online money games.