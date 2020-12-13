In a bid to increase sales this month, Mahindra dealerships in India are offering great deals on select models, including the XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, and Alturas G4. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange schemes, and complimentary accessories. Here's our roundup.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 7.94 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 46,550, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The compact SUV features a sleek, chrome-finished grille, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin, a touchscreen console, and up to seven airbags. It is available with two engine options: a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill and a 117hp, 1.5-liter diesel motor.

Car #2 Mahindra Scorpio: Price begins at Rs. 12.42 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio's S5 variant is available with offers worth Rs. 60,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The vehicle sports a chrome-finished grille, designer alloy wheels, and projector headlamps. It has a spacious cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and dual airbags. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 140hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Mahindra XUV500: Price starts at Rs. 13.57 lakh

Mahindra XUV500's W5 and W7 variants are available with offers worth Rs. 52,000, including Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus. The SUV has a chrome-surrounded grille, alloy wheels, and a silvered skid plate. It offers a premium cabin with a touchscreen infotainment console, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, and a parking camera. At the heart, the XUV500 has a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 155hp/360Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price begins at Rs. 28.72 lakh