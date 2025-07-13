I was a bit frozen, says Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova, the 23-year-old American tennis player, suffered a crushing defeat in her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon . She was beaten by Poland's Iga Swiatek , who won the match in straight sets of 6-0, 6-0. The match lasted just 57 minutes and left Anisimova in tears at the end. It was a disappointing performance from Anisimova, who had previously defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka during her run to the finals.

Nerve factor 'I was a bit frozen with my nerves' Anisimova admitted that nerves played a big part in her performance. She said, "From my side, I think I was a bit frozen there with my nerves." The American player struggled to find her rhythm and made several unforced errors throughout the match. Despite the loss, Anisimova remained optimistic about gaining experience from this high-pressure situation. "There's a lot of room for improvement," she said after the match.

Royal consolation Anisimova consoled by Princess of Wales during ceremony After her defeat, Anisimova briefly left the court before returning for the prize-giving ceremony on Centre Court. There, she was consoled by Catherine, Princess of Wales. Although she didn't reveal much about their conversation, Anisimova said that the "kind words" from the royal helped lift her spirits after such a tough loss. "It was such an honor to meet her," Anisimova said while recalling their interaction.

Match highlights Anisimova acknowledges Swiatek's exceptional performance Swiatek's win was her fifth Grand Slam title, making her the first Polish player to win a Wimbledon singles title in the open era. The last time a Wimbledon final ended with such a scoreline was in 1911. Despite the defeat, Anisimova showed grace and sportsmanship by acknowledging Swiatek's exceptional performance during the trophy presentation. "Iga, you're such an incredible player," she said.

Stats A look at the Wimbledon final match stats Swiatek doled out three aces compared to her opponent's none. In terms of double faults, Anisimova committed five to Swiatek's two. Swiatek had a 78% win on the 1st serve and 83% win on the 2nd. She also converted 6/9 break points. Swiatek dished out 10 winners to Anisimova's 8. Anisimova made 28 unforced errors to Swiatek's 11. Swiatek won 3/3 net points.