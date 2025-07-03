Novak Djokovic seals his 99th win at Wimbledon: Key stats

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the third round of 2025 Wimbledon after beating Dan Evans in the men's singles first 2nd on Centre Court. The Serb claimed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win in straight sets, dispatching the Briton. Djokovic was solid in his approach. The veteran Serb is aiming to win his 25th career Grand Slam title. Here are further details.

Records 389th win at Grand Slams Djokovic has raced to a 389-53 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The 24-time Grand Slam champion owns a 99-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He requires one more win to reach 100. Notably, he owns 101 wins at the French Open. Roger Federer has this feat at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. In the 2025 season, Djokovic owns a 12-2 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Do you know? Djokovic chases eighth Wimbledon honor Djokovic has the second-most titles (7) at Wimbledon after Federer (8). The former has played 10 finals at the Wimbledon Championships, bagging a 7-3 record. Only Federer is ahead of Djokovic (8-4).

Do you know? Maiden win for Djokovic versus Evans This is Djokovic's maiden win on the ATP Tour versus Evans. Before this, their only meeting came at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo in 2021. Evans won that contest 6-4, 7-5.

Information Here are the match stats Djokovic doled out 11 aces compared to Evans' 5, who committed three double faults with the Serb committing two. Djokovic had an 88% win on the 1st serve and 85% win on the 2nd. He coverted 6/16 break points.

Records Unique records made by Djokovic As per Opta, Djokovic (38 years 39 days) is the oldest player to claim a 6-0 set in the men's singles at Wimbledon since Jimmy Connors (38 years 295 days) in 1991. Djokovic now holds a career win-loss record of 35-1 in men's singles matches against opponents at their home Grand Slam event, with his sole defeat coming to Andy Murray at Wimbledon (2013).