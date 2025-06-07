What's the story

Women's singles world number one in tennis, Aryna Sabalenka, suffered a defeat in the final of the 2025 French Open on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sabalenka was beaten by number 2 seed Coco Gauff in three sets on Saturday.

With this win, Gauff has claimed her maiden French Open title. This is also her 2nd Grand Slam title win.

Gauff won 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. Here's more.