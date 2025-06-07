Coco Gauff wins her maiden French Open title: Key stats
What's the story
Women's singles world number one in tennis, Aryna Sabalenka, suffered a defeat in the final of the 2025 French Open on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Sabalenka was beaten by number 2 seed Coco Gauff in three sets on Saturday.
With this win, Gauff has claimed her maiden French Open title. This is also her 2nd Grand Slam title win.
Gauff won 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. Here's more.
Gauff
2nd Grand Slam honor for Gauff
Gauff owns a 27-5 win-loss record at the French Open.
Gauff had reached the final in Paris for the 2nd time. After ending as a runner-up in 2022, she has won the title now.
At Grand Slams, she has a 71-22 win-loss record. Gauff is a two-time Slam winner. She won the 2023 US Open title. This was her 3rd Slam final (2-1 record).
Information
6-5 win-loss record over Sabalenka for Gauff
In terms of the head-to-head record, Gauff now owns a 6-5 win-loss record over Sabalenka in 11 meetings. Recently, Sabalenka beat Gauff in the 2025 Madrid Open final. Gauff has now won 2 of the pair's last 5 meetings.
Sabalenka
25th defeat for Sabalenka at Grand Slams
Sabalenka owns a 22-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 89-25 at majors.
Sabalenka is a two-time winner at the Australian Open and a one-time US Open winner.
This was Sabalenka's sixth Grand Slam final. She owns a 3-3 win-loss record in finals.
Information
2nd defeat in a Slam final this year
Sabalenka has now suffered successive finale defeats at Grand Slams this year. Before going down to Gauff in Paris, Sabalenka was beaten in the final of 2025 Australian Open by Madison Keys, who won 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Information
Here are the match stats
Gauff doled out three aces compared to Sabalenka's 2. However, the former committed 7 double faults with Sabalenka committing four. Gauff had a 60% win on the 1st serve and a 61% win on the 2nd. She converted 9/21 break points.
Opta stats
Gauff joins these legends with this Grand Slam title
Gauff is the first player to defeat the same opponent to secure their first two women's singles Grand Slam titles since Amelie Mauresmo (against Justine Henin).
Gauff is the third player competing for the United States of America to secure the women's singles title at Roland Garros since 1990 after Jennifer Capriati and Serena Williams.
Do you know?
Unique record for Gauff
Gauff is the 1st player to win a women's singles Slam final against the World No. 1 after losing the first set since Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2005 (vs Lindsay Davenport) and the first at Roland Garros since Stefi Graf in 1999 (vs Martina Hingis).
Twitter Post
What a moment!
