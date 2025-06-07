What's the story

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his optimism about the future of Test cricket.

The 30-year-old, who was part of Australia's first WTC victory against India in 2023, emphasized on countries producing quality players to preserve the format's tradition.

He also spoke about the significance of the WTC in making every match count and promoting global competition.