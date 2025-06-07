Marnus Labuschagne optimistic about future of Test cricket
What's the story
Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his optimism about the future of Test cricket.
The 30-year-old, who was part of Australia's first WTC victory against India in 2023, emphasized on countries producing quality players to preserve the format's tradition.
He also spoke about the significance of the WTC in making every match count and promoting global competition.
Tournament impact
Every Test you play has something on it: Labuschagne
Labuschagne praised the WTC for its role in making every Test match significant.
"It is an exciting tournament. It means every Test you play has something on it, it brings all the countries into play, and anyone can make the final," he said in a press conference.
He also highlighted how this two-year cycle culminates in a trophy, making it even more special for players and fans alike.
Global responsibility
Responsibility of India, Australia and England: Labuschagne
The Australian cricketer stressed on the responsibility of major cricketing nations like India, Australia, and England in keeping Test cricket alive.
He said, "Every time Test cricket is on, people want to watch it. India, Australia and England are probably carrying a bit of the load of Test cricket."
He further urged these countries to keep producing great players and uphold the tradition of this format.
Stats
Labuschagne's Test stats at a glance
Labuschagne has played 57 Tests and owns 4,396 runs at an average of 46.76 with 11 tons and 23 fifties.
In three matches versus South Africa, he owns 109 runs from 4 innings at 36.33. He has hit one fifty.
Meanwhile, he has smashed 748 runs in 10 matches on English soil from 10 matches at 39.36. He has one ton and 5 fifties.