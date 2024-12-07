Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Adelaide Test, Indian bowlers Bumrah and Siraj restricted Australia's progress, taking four wickets each.

Bumrah's performance made him the third Indian pacer to take over 50 wickets in a calendar year, joining the ranks of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan.

Meanwhile, Siraj's impressive spell brought his total to 28 wickets across nine Test matches against Australia.

Bumrah and Siraj shared 8 scalps between them (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Adelaide Test: Bumrah, Siraj restrict Australia's progress with four-fers

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:30 pm Dec 07, 202403:30 pm

What's the story Australia registered a mammoth first-innings lead of 157 runs over India in the ongoing second Test at Adelaide Oval. The hosts were bowled out for 337 in reply to India's 180/10. Travis Head (140) and Marnus Labuschagne (64) were the star performers for Australia For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj spearheaded the attack, taking four wickets each. Here we look at their spells.

Spells

Fine spells from pace duo

India's morning session brought a glimmer of hope as Bumrah sent Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith back, leaving Australia at 103/3. Notably, he sent back Usman Khawaja on Day 1. Pat Cummins was his final victim. Meanwhile, Siraj opened his account with the wicket of Alex Carey. He later took the important wicket of Head as well. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland were his other scalps as Australia lost their last five wickets inside 55 runs.

Siraj

Four wickets for Siraj

Siraj finished with 4/98 across 24.3 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer now owns 22 wickets from five Tests in Australia at 25.13. Siraj has overall raced to 28 wickets across nine Test matches against the team at 29.07. Coming to his career, the 30-year-old has snapped up 89 wickets from 33 Tests at an average of 29.43. His tally includes three fifers.

Spell

Another fine spell from Bumrah

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4/61 across 23 overs. The pacer has raced to 185 wickets in 42 Tests. His current bowling average of 19.95 is the second-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. He now has 11 fifers in the format.The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 44 wickets from nine matches against them at 18.47 (5W: 2).

Information

50 Test wickets in 2024

The dismissal of Khawaja made Bumrah the third Indian pacer to take 50-plus wickets in a calendar year in Tests. Bumrah joined the likes of Kapil Dev (twice) and Zaheer Khan to attain this milestone. It must be noted that the Indian ace averages 15.24 this year, having taken 53 wickets across 11 games. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the format in 2024.