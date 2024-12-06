Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah has become the third Indian pacer to claim over 50 wickets in a calendar year in Test cricket, joining the ranks of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan.

Notably, Bumrah is the first bowler to reach 50 wickets in 2024, outpacing other players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Bashir, and Ravundra Jadeja. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah became the third Indian pacer to take 50-plus wickets in a calendar year (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian pacer with this Test feat

By Rajdeep Saha 03:54 pm Dec 06, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah's terrific 2024 year continued in Test cricket. The right-arm pacer dismissed Usman Khawaja in the 2nd innings on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test which is a Day-Night affair. India folded for 180 in the 1st innings before Australia were reduced to 24/1 after 11 overs. Bumrah became the third Indian pacer to take 50-plus wickets in a calendar year.

Record

Bumrah joins Kapil and Zaheer with this record

As mentioned, Bumrah became the third Indian pacer to take 50-plus wickets in a calendar year in Tests. Bumrah joined the likes of Kapil Dev (twice) and Zaheer Khan to attain this milestone. Kapil took 74 scalps in 1979 and 75 scalps in 1983. Former left-arm pacer Zaheer bagged 51 wickets in 2002. Meanwhile, Bumrah has raced to 50 scalps in 2024.

Information

First bowler to 50-plus scalps in 2024

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is now the first bowler to 50 scalps or more in 2024. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is next with 46 scalps. Shoaib Bashir (45) and Ravundra Jadeja (44) are next. Among pacers, England's Gus Atkinson trails Bumrah (44).