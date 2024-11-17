Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma will miss the Perth Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to the birth of his second child, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as team leader.

Injured Gill will also be absent, making room for Rahul at number three, while Easwaran is likely to open alongside Jaiswal.

The middle order will feature Kohli, Pant, and Jurel, with Reddy making his debut as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Sundar may lead the spin show, and Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep will be the main pacers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India play Australia in a gruelling 5-match Test series (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Decoding Team India's predicted XI for Perth Test

By Rajdeep Saha 08:36 pm Nov 17, 202408:36 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team has suffered dual blows ahead of its preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Down Under. India play Australia in a gruelling 5-match Test series, starting November 22 in Perth. Notably, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma won't feature in the opener due to separate reasons. Several places are up for grabs as India aim to get their combination right. Here's more.

Rohit

Rohit Sharma to miss opening Test against Australia

Rohit has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he requires more time with his wife after the birth of their second child earlier this week. In his absence, vice-captain and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team. With Rohit missing, the selectors have opted to retain Devdutt Padikkal from the India A squad currently touring Australia.

Gill

Injured Gill to miss first Test with fractured thumb

Gill is also set to miss the first Test against Australia after fracturing the thumb of his left hand. As per ESPNcricinfo, the fracture was confirmed on Saturday after Gill attempted a low catch in the slips on the second day of India's simulated training game. Meanwhile, Gill is likely to be fit for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

Openers

Easwaran likely to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal

With Rohit out, India could field Abhimanyu Easwaran as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Easwaran has played 101 First-Class games and owns 7,674 runs at 48.87. He has 29 fifties and 27 tons. However, Easwaran failed in India A's unofficial Tests versus Australia A, scoring 7, 12, 0 and 17. He was selected in the Indian squad versus Australia as the third specialist opener.

Information

Rahul could slot in at number three

With Gill missing, Rahul is likely to fill in and take the number three spot. Rahul resumed training after injuring his elbow during a match simulation following a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Rahul was spotted practicing in the nets on November 17.

Middle order

Kohli, Pant and Jurel to fit in as middle-order batters

Virat Kohli will occupy his usual number four place. After faltering against New Zealand where he managed below 100 runs in the three-match series, Kohli would be eager to impress in Australia where he averages 54-plus. Rishabh Pant will come next and be India's designated keeper-batter. India are likely to drop Sarfaraz Khan and add Dhruv Jurel, who impressed against Australia A recently.

Reddy

Reddy is the frontrunner to make his debut

India would be tempted to field a four-man pace attack in Perth with the nature of the surface and that's where Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in as a pace-bowling all-rounder. As per The Indian Express, the Indian team management is mulling playing him. He has played 21 First-Class games, scoring a century and two fifties, while also taking 56 wickets.

Information

Will Sundar be preferred over Ashwin and Jadeja?

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar impressed largely in the second and 3rd matches versus New Zealand. He could be an option to lead the lone spin show. Sundar adds more vitality with the bat which could therefore see both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja be benched.

Pacers

Bumrah to lead the side; Siraj and Akash Deep in

India's main three pacers will be Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to lead the team in Rohit's absence. Bumrah is India's pivotal asset as he leads the pace attack. Mohammed Siraj, who has had a good experience earlier in Australia, will complement Bumrah with the new ball. Akash Deep, who has been handed chances versus Bangladesh and New Zealand, will be the third pacer.

Information

Here's India's probable XI

India's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washingon Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.