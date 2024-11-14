Summarize Simplifying... In short Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya are the top Indian pacers in T20Is, with 92, 90, 89, and 88 wickets respectively.

Arshdeep leads with an average of 18.47 and an economy rate of 8.34, while Bumrah boasts the best economy rate of 6.24.

Arshdeep owns 92 scalps at an average of 18.47 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding Indian pacers with the most wickets in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 04:46 pm Nov 14, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Indian pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh added another feather to his cap. The left-arm seamer is now India's highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in T20I cricket. Arshdeep, who has been India's mainstay pacer in the format, got to the record in the third encounter versus South Africa in the 2024 series. Arshdeep shone with a three-fer. Here we decode Indian pacers with most T20I scalps.

#1

Arshdeep Singh - 92

Arshdeep produced figures worth 3/37 from his 4 overs during the third T20I. He helped India win the contest by 11 runs. Notably, he got the key wickets of dangermen Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen. Arshdeep owns 92 scalps at an average of 18.47. His economy rate is 8.34. Notably, as per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has 194 scalps overall in T20s.

#2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who last played a 20-over match for India back in 2022, became the first Indian pacer to reach 90 scalps. Bhuvi owns 90 scalps from 87 matches at an average of 23.10. He has an economy rate of 6.96. Bhuvi has managed three four-wicket hauls and two fifers. The right-arm pacer is one wicket shy of 300 scalps in T20s.

#3

Jasprit Bumrah - 89

Jasprit Bumrah is preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In T20Is, he was last seen during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. Bumrah has already claimed 89 scalps from 70 games at an average of 17.74. His economy rate is a sound 6.24. Like Bhuvi, the right-arm fast bowler is closing in on 300 scalps in T20s (295).

Information

Hardik Pandya - 88

Hardik Pandya owns 88 scalps for India in T20Is. Pandya has played 108 games, averaging 26.84. His economy rate is 8.34. Pandya owns three four-wicket hauls. Overall in T20s, the all-rounder has managed 178 scalps at 28.69.