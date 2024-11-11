Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has matched Jasprit Bumrah's record of 89 T20I wickets, making them the joint third-highest wicket-takers for India in T20Is.

Arshdeep's standout performance was during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where his exceptional bowling helped India secure the trophy.

Now, he's eyeing to break Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of most T20I wickets by an Indian in a calendar year.

Arshdeep Singh took his 89th wicket during the 2nd T20I against South Africa

Arshdeep Singh reaches 89 T20I wickets, equals Jasprit Bumrah's record

What's the story India's pace spearhead, Arshdeep Singh, has completed 89 wickets in T20 Internationals. The feat was marked during the 2nd T20I against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on November 10. Arshdeep reached the landmark after dismissing South African opener Ryle Rickleton for 13 runs in the second innings. With this, Arshdeep became India's joint third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is, with Jasprit Bumrah.

Arshdeep's journey to the top

Arshdeep has been leading India's pace attack in T20Is since his debut in July 2022. The left-arm seamer has snapped up 89 wickets from 58 matches at an incredible average of 18.68. As mentioned, he has the joint third-most T20I wickets for India with Bumrah, who also has 89 dismissals from his 70 T20Is. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90) have taken more wickets for India than Arshdeep and Bumrah.

Arshdeep's performance in T20 World Cup 2024

Arshdeep's rise to the top has been defined by consistent performances this year. His best returns came during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match against hosts USA, where he bowled an exceptional spell of 4-0-9-4. He helped India claim the coveted trophy as they beat SA in the final. Arshdeep now aims to surpass Bhuvneshwar, who owns the most T20I wickets by an Indian in a calendar year. Bhuvi took 37 T20I scalps in 2022.

Arshdeep eyes this record

It is worth noting that Arshdeep follows Bhuvneshwar on this list. He took 33 wickets from 21 T20Is the same year (2022). The left-arm seamer, who has 30 wickets this year, has two more T20Is to get past his own and Bhuvneshwar's record.