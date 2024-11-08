Summarize Simplifying... In short Suryakumar Yadav, in response to Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence from India's T20I team, emphasized the abundance of young talent and the need to respect the team management's selection process.

Despite Gaikwad's current exclusion, Yadav is confident that his consistent performances will earn him a spot in the future.

Gaikwad, who has a strong cricket track record, including leading CSK in IPL and India A team in Australia, is expected to make his mark soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gaikwad's recent performances have been exceptional (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav addresses Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence from India's T20I team

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Nov 08, 202409:35 am

What's the story India's T20I cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke to the media ahead of the four-match T20I series against hosts South Africa. One of the hot topics of discussion was the exclusion of Chennai Super Kings's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad from the team. Despite Gaikwad's phenomenal performances across all formats in domestic cricket over the last year, he remains overlooked for national selection.

Captain's stance

Yadav's response to Gaikwad's national team exclusion

When asked about Gaikwad's exclusion from the national team, Yadav highlighted the wealth of young talent that deserved a chance. He said, "Rutu (Ruturaj) is a fantastic player. He has been performing consistently across all formats, wherever he plays." However, he also highlighted the need to respect and follow the team management's process for giving opportunities to these players.

Future prospects

Yadav assures Gaikwad's time will come

Yadav was confident about Gaikwad's future, saying, "He is young and is doing well. I feel, uska bhi number aayega. Uska bhi time aayega (His time will also come)." This indicates that although Gaikwad may not be in the national T20I team at the moment, his consistent performances could open doors in the future.

Career highlights

Gaikwad's impressive track record in cricket

Gaikwad has been in excellent form in cricket. He represented India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe earlier this year, scoring 133 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike-rate of 158.33. He is also CSK's captain in IPL and led India C team in Duleep Trophy. He was also named skipper for Rest of India team for Irani Cup this year and leads India A team in Australia for an unofficial Test series.