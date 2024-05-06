Next Article

IPL: Opening pairs with most partnership runs in a season

What's the story We are at the business end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as stakes are extremely high in the remaining games. Batters have dominated this season as eight of the top nine highest totals have come this season. Many opening batters have excelled as well. Here we decode pairs with the most opening partnership runs in an IPL season.

Gaikwad and du Plessis - 756 runs, 2021

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis were instrumental to Chennai Super Kings' triumph in the 2021 season. As per ESPNcricinfo, they added 756 runs at 47.25 as a pair. The tally included two century and five half-century stands. While Gaikwad clinched the Orange cap for scoring 635 runs, du Plessis (633) was narrowly behind him.

Bairstow and Warner - 791 runs, 2019

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were on a roll for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 competition. They added 791 runs at 79.10 as a pair as the tally included four tons and three half-centuries. Warner finished as the highest run-getter of the season with 692 runs. Bairstow managed 445 runs. SRH were knocked out in the playoffs that season.

Gaikwad and Conway - 849 runs, 2023

Gaikwad and Devon Conway played pivotal roles in powering CSK to glory in 2023. CSK were often off to a fine start as the duo recorded 849 runs in partnerships at an average of 56.60. The tally includes five half-centuries and a couple of century stands. With 672 runs at 51.69, Conway finished as the third-highest run-getter. Gaikwad smothered 590 runs.

Kohli and du Plessis - 939 runs, 2023

Another opening pair that excelled in IPL 2023 is of Virat Kohli and du Plessis. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars added 939 runs at 67.07 with the help of three century and five half-century stands. While du Plessis made 730 runs, Kohli finished his campaign with 639 runs. Despite their efforts, RCB could not qualify for playoffs.