South Africa vs Australia T20Is: Decoding the top 5 matches

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 27, 2023 | 11:53 am 2 min read

The three-T20I series between Australia and South Africa starts on August 30 (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will play hosts to Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 30. Several key players from both teams have been rested with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November. Meanwhile, the two sides have been a part of several thrilling T20Is in the past. Here we decode the top five T20Is between SA and Australia.

Cameron White's powers Australia to thrilling win, 2014

Chasing 146 in the 2014 Sydney T20I, the Aussies were reduced to 4/62 and looked in a spot of bother. The likes of Kyle Abbott, Robin Peterson, and David Wiese were keeping things tight. However, Cameron White came to Australia's rescue with a brilliant knock, 41* off 31 balls. His efforts meant Australia crossed the line in the penultimate ball, winning by two wickets.

Australia fell short of historic chase, 2006

Graeme Smith (89) and Herschelle Gibbs (56) helped SA post 201/4 while batting first in the 2006 Johannesburg T20I. In reply, Australia lost five wickets inside 100 runs. However, Brad Hogg (41 off 25 balls) and Brett Lee (43* off 21 balls) reignited Australia's hopes with remarkable knocks. The Aussies agonizingly lost that duel by two runs. Andrew Hall took three wickets.

Warner and Maxwell propel Australia over the line, 2016

Skipper Faf du Plessis (79) helped SA post 204/7 in the 2016 Johannesburg T20I. The Aussies lost three early wickets in reply. However, David Warner, who batted at number four in that duel, joined forces with Glenn Maxwell and brought his side back in the hunt. Warner and Maxwell scored 77 and 75, respectively, as Australia crossed the line in the final ball.

Rusty Theron and Wayne Parnell's late blitzes, 2011

Johannesburg played host to another Australia-SA thriller in 2011. Chasing 148, the hosts looked entirely down and out after being reduced to 84/7. The required rate was constantly going up. However, number-eight Wayne Parnell (29* off 11 balls) and number-nine Rusty Theron (31* off 16 balls) stunned Australia with breathtaking knocks. SA won that duel by three wickets, crossing the line in 19.1 overs.

The low-scoring thriller in the 2021 T20 WC

Australia had a hard time chasing 119 in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against SA in Dubai. The Proteas bowlers made optimum utilization of the slow track and took wickets at regular intervals. However, Marcus Stoinis (24* off 16 balls) and Matthew Wade (15* off 10 balls) played timely knocks as the Aussies crossed the line with two balls to spare.

