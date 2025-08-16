Kishtwar cloudburst: 60 dead, over 100 injured; rescue operations underway

The devastating cloudburst in Chisoti village, Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir , has left at least 60 dead and over 100 injured. The disaster struck around 12:25pm on Thursday, wiping out a makeshift market, a community kitchen for the Machail Mata yatra pilgrims, a security outpost, and residential houses. Rescue operations are underway with nearly a dozen earthmovers and NDRF teams deployed for search efforts.

Official response CM Omar assesses damage using virtual reality technology Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Chisoti on Saturday to assess the damage caused by the cloudburst. He used virtual reality technology to understand the extent of destruction. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also visited the village late Friday night to oversee rescue operations.

Rescue efforts IAF on standby for relief operations The Indian Air Force has two Mi-17 helicopters and an Advanced Light Helicopter on standby at Jammu and Udhampur for relief operations. So far, 46 bodies have been identified and handed over to families. However, 75 people remain missing, with locals estimating hundreds may be trapped under debris. The annual Machail Mata yatra remains suspended due to the disaster.

Government assurance Abdullah briefs PM Modi about situation in Kishtwar CM Abdullah has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Kishtwar. He expressed gratitude for the central government's support and assured no shortage of help from his administration. The chief minister also extended condolences to bereaved families during an Independence Day address at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.