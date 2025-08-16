Ahead of I-Day, Rajasthan Police bust terror plot; 6 arrested

Suspects linked to international terror network

Investigators found the suspects were connected with Zeeshan Akhtar from Canada, who was working with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Babbar Khalsa International's Manu Agwan.

This group reportedly recruited young people online and supplied grenades for the Punjab attack.

Akhtar's name has come up before—he was previously detained in Canada in connection with the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique—showing just how deep these networks run.