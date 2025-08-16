Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away; state announces 7-day mourning

The Nagaland government has announced a seven-day state mourning period for Governor La Ganesan, who passed away on Friday. The mourning period will be observed from August 16 to August 22, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state. An official notification stated that there would be no official entertainment by state government departments during this time.

Political career Ganesan was undergoing treatment for over a week Ganesan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after collapsing at his residence on August 8. He had been undergoing treatment in the ICU since then and passed away on Friday night. His political journey started with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, where he served as state president. He was appointed Governor of Nagaland in February 2023 after serving as Governor of Manipur.

Final tribute CM Rio, deputy CMs to pay last respects Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with Deputy CMs TR Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton, will fly to Chennai on Saturday to pay their last respects to Ganesan. CM Rio expressed his sadness at the loss and described Ganesan as a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom, and moral strength. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their condolences on Friday evening.