Next Article
'Nobody can scare India with nuclear blackmail': Ram Madhav
RSS leader Ram Madhav has pushed back against recent nuclear threats from Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, making it clear that "nobody can scare India with nuclear blackmail."
Munir had made a "nuclear threat" during his US trip.
India's Ministry of External Affairs also cautioned Pakistan about "painful consequences" for such provocations.
US-India ties
Madhav highlighted India's readiness to handle any threats, saying the country has the strength to respond effectively and won't back down.
He also touched on the ups and downs in India-US relations—like new tariffs over Russian oil imports—but stayed optimistic, pointing out that despite occasional tensions, the strategic partnership between India and the US remains strong for the long haul.