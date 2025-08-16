Next Article
Telangana: 4 dead, 11 injured in bus-lorry collision
A serious crash early Friday morning on the Macharam flyover in Jadcherla, Telangana, left four people dead and 11 others hurt.
The private bus, carrying around 30-35 passengers to Hyderabad, slammed into a slow-moving lorry at about 4:45am.
Those who lost their lives include the bus driver (50), cleaner (25), and two passengers aged 49 and 65.
Bus driver might have dozed off
Police believe the bus driver may have dozed off behind the wheel, leading to the collision.
The lorry's heavy load meant it was moving slowly, making things worse when the speeding bus hit from behind.
Authorities have registered a negligence case against the driver and are still investigating what happened in this tragic incident.