PM to launch Delhi stretches of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II tomorrow

Details about the routes

The Dwarka Expressway's Delhi stretch is 10.1km long and will make it easier to reach places like Yashobhoomi and Bijwasan railway station.

It has two parts—one from Shiv Murti to Dwarka Sector-21, and another up to the Delhi-Haryana border.

UER-II links Alipur with Dichaon Kalan and connects Bahadurgarh and Sonipat too.

The official opening happens at 12:30pm on August 17 in Rohini, where PM Modi will also give a speech about boosting city infrastructure.