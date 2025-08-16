Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: Bus carrying Gujarati music troupe meets with accident
Early Saturday morning, a mini bus carrying a music troupe from Gujarat crashed into a small truck on National Highway 46 in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.
Sadly, four people lost their lives and 11 others were hurt.
Police say the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading the bus to enter the wrong lane and collide with a small truck.
Investigators looking into possible causes of accident
The victims—Hardik Dave (37), Raja Thakur (28), Ankit Thakur (17), and Rajendra Solanki (47)—were all part of the troupe returning from an event at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
The injured are being treated locally, and officials have confirmed there were 17 people in the bus.
Investigators are now looking into whether fatigue or something else caused this heartbreaking accident.