Tamil Nadu applies Goondas Act to economic offenders

The move follows a case where Sree Nesha Company founders

The move follows a case where Sree Nesha Company's founders—C Senthilkumar, his wife Jeyanthi, and relative Sakthivel—allegedly cheated investors by promising gold coins and high returns but didn't pay up.

They claimed the money would help Scheduled Tribes with education and medical treatment.

After multiple complaints, Senthilkumar and Jeyanthi were arrested in July 2025.

Senthilkumar is now held under the Goondas Act to prevent further scams.

This is only the second time Tamil Nadu has used this law against economic offenders, signaling a stricter approach to protecting people from fraud.