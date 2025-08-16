Dargah Sharif Patte Shah roof collapse: Toll rises to 6

The Delhi Police have registered a case of negligence against unknown persons after a tragic incident at the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near Humayun's Tomb. The incident, which took place on Friday, August 15, 2025, resulted in the death of six people and left several others injured. The police have invoked sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down/repairing/building), 125 (endangering human life/safety), and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in their investigation.

Incident details Wall and roof collapsed due to heavy rains The incident occurred around 3:30pm on Friday, when heavy rains caused a wall and the roof of the dargah to collapse. The dargah shares boundary walls with Humayun's Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built in 1558 by Bega Begum, wife of Mughal emperor Humayun. At least 15 people were taking shelter inside the dilapidated structure when the mishap took place.

Casualties and rescue 12 people were rescued from under the debris Among the deceased, Swaroop Chand (79) has been identified. The other five injured are Md Shameem, Aryan, Gudiya, Rafat Parveen, and Rani (65). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said 12 people were rescued from under the debris after the collapse. Nine were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where five died, while one man was admitted to LNJP Hospital, and a woman was taken to RML Hospital.