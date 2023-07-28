Ashes, 5th Test: Australia thwart England on Day 1

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 28, 2023 | 12:34 am 2 min read

Australia dominated the scenes on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia dominated the scenes on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. England, who enforced their Bazball into play, were folded for 283 in 54.4 overs. Harry Brook was the top scorer with an 85-run knock. For Australia, Mitchell Start claimed a four-fer. In response, Australia are 61/1 at stumps. Here's more.

Summary of Day 1

England were off to a terrific start as the openers added 62 runs inside 12 overs. Mitchell Marsh provided Australia with the breakthrough. England then lost two more wickets to enter lunch at 131/3. Moeen Ali was dismissed at a crucial juncture (184/4) before the Aussies gained control and completed the job. In response, Australian openers added 49 runs before David Warner was dismissed.

A brisk knock by Brook

Brook came to the middle after England were reduced to 73/3. The hosts had lost Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root by then. Brook added a century stand with Moeen Ali, having taken the hosts past 180. However, spinner Todd Murphy broke the partnership by dismissing the latter. England suffered a batting collapse, with Brook managing a 91-ball 85 (11 fours, 2 sixes).

Starc's four-wicket haul demolishes England

Australian pacer Starc continued to enjoy his magnificent run in Test cricket. Starc took four wickets and is now the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing series. He has claimed 19 wickets. Starc got rid of Brook to get his first wicket. Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes were Starc's next victims (4/82 in 14.4 overs). He has raced to 329 wickets, averaging 27.63.

Woakes and Wood show fight; Murphy and Hazlewood claim braces

England were 212/7 at one stage before Chris Woakes and Mark Wood added a 49-run stand, slamming 10 boundaries between them. For Australia, Murphy played a crucial role (2/22) and Josh Hazlewood was important too (2/54).

Aussies lose Warner

Warner got a start after being watchful but then couldn't carry on. Woakes bowled a simple short of length delivery outside off stump, Warner looked to push off the back foot and purchased a thick edge which flew to the right of the second slip.

