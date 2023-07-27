Ashes, 5th Test: Harry Brook smashes a quickfire 85
England continued with their BazBall ploy after being put to bat in the 5th and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. While the top order gave the hosts a brisk start, Harry Brook carried the rope and slammed a quickfire 85. He fell short of his fifth Test ton but propelled England past 200. Here are the key stats.
A brisk knock by Brook
Brook came to the middle after England were reduced to 73/3. The hosts had lost Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root by then. Brook added a century stand with Moeen Ali, having taken the hosts past 180. However, spinner Tod Murphy broke the partnership by dismissing the latter. England suffered a batting collapse, with Brook managing a 91-ball 85 (11 fours, 2 sixes).
A look at his stats
Brook smashed his fourth half-century of the ongoing Ashes. He has now raced to 1,174 runs in 12 Tests at a terrific average of 65.22. The tally includes seven fifties and four tons. His strike rate of 91.64 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 Test runs. The 24-year-old has completed 356 runs in this series at 44.50.
Brook ahead of Sir Donald Bradman
Brook now owns 11 scores of 50+ runs across his 12-Test career. His 92% rate of reaching a Test half-century is the best for any player with 10+ games in the men's format. The budding England batter is also ahead of the legendary Sir Donald Bradman (second), who had 42 such scores in his 52-match career (rate of 81%).Share this timeline