Ashes, 5th Test: Harry Brook smashes a quickfire 85

Written by Parth Dhall July 27, 2023 | 08:24 pm 2 min read

Brook slammed a 91-ball 85 (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England continued with their BazBall ploy after being put to bat in the 5th and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. While the top order gave the hosts a brisk start, Harry Brook carried the rope and slammed a quickfire 85. He fell short of his fifth Test ton but propelled England past 200. Here are the key stats.

A brisk knock by Brook

Brook came to the middle after England were reduced to 73/3. The hosts had lost Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root by then. Brook added a century stand with Moeen Ali, having taken the hosts past 180. However, spinner Tod Murphy broke the partnership by dismissing the latter. England suffered a batting collapse, with Brook managing a 91-ball 85 (11 fours, 2 sixes).

A look at his stats

Brook smashed his fourth half-century of the ongoing Ashes. He has now raced to 1,174 runs in 12 Tests at a terrific average of 65.22. The tally includes seven fifties and four tons. His strike rate of 91.64 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 Test runs. The 24-year-old has completed 356 runs in this series at 44.50.

Brook ahead of Sir Donald Bradman

Brook now owns 11 scores of 50+ runs across his 12-Test career. His 92% rate of reaching a Test half-century is the best for any player with 10+ games in the men's format. The budding England batter is also ahead of the legendary Sir Donald Bradman (second), who had 42 such scores in his 52-match career (rate of 81%).

