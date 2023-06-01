Sports

England vs Ireland, one-off Test: Stuart Broad takes 20th fifer

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 01, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

England pacer Stuart Broad ran through Ireland's batting line-up on Day 1 of the one-off Test at the iconic Lord's. Broad took an incredible five-wicket haul as Ireland were bundled out for 172. The senior seamer conceded 51 runs in 17 overs, including five maidens. Broad now has 20 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Broad has three fifers at Lord's

Broad dismissed James McCollum, Peter Moor, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie, and Harry Tector to thwart Ireland. He then got rid of Mark Adair to complete his 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Broad now has three fifers at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the format. This is his first Test fifer at Lord's in over a decade (May 2013).

Over 100 Test wickets at Lord's

It is worth noting that Broad is just one of two players with over 100 Test wickets at Lord's, the other being James Anderson. Broad owns 107 wickets from 27 Tests at an average of 27.10 at this venue.

Fifth player with over 580 Test wickets

Broad has become just the fifth player to take 580 wickets in Test cricket. In July last year, he became just the third seamer to pick 550 Test wickets. Overall, Broad was only the sixth bowler to enter the 550-wicket club in the longest format. The right-arm pacer now has 581 wickets from 162 matches at an average of 27.59.

Broad attains this unique feat

Broad took Ireland's first three wickets within seven overs of the innings. As per Bharath Seervi, Broad has become the only bowler to take three wickets within the first seven overs of a Test match twice in the last 25 years. The other instance came in 2015 against Austalia at Trent Bridge. Broad took five wickets.