Babar Azam slams ninth Test century, breaks flurry of records

Babar is now the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year

The purple patch of Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues! He slammed his ninth Test century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. Babar races to his fourth Test hundred of 2022. He is now the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year, having surpassed England's Joe Root. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Babar continues to break records across formats this year. He finished as Pakistan's highest run-scorer in the three-match Test series against England. Babar's blade did the talking even though Pakistan lost the series. He is one of the four batsmen to have racked up 1,000 Test runs in 2022. And, Babar continues his dominance in the New Zealand series.

Babar to the rescue again!

Babar came to the middle when Pakistan were tottering on 19/2 after electing to bat. He shared pivotal stands with Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel to rebuild Pakistan's innings. Babar added over 50 runs with Sarfaraz Ahmed, getting Pakistan past the 150-run mark. The former raced to his century off 155 balls. He brought up the three-figure mark in the 51st over.

Babar shatters these records

Babar has become the first man to complete 1,100 runs in Test cricket this year. He has surpassed Root (1,098) as the leading run-scorer of 2022. Babar now has 11 fifty-plus scores in Test cricket this year (seven fifties). He has broken Inzamam's record of the most fifty-plus Test scores by a Pakistan captain in a calendar year (10 in 1995, 2000, and 2005).

First Pakistan skipper with over 1,000 runs in a year

Earlier this month, Babar became the first-ever Pakistan skipper to have completed 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. Inzamam previously held the record for the most Test runs by a Pakistan skipper in a year. He scored 999 Test runs in 2005.

Babar breaks this record of Ponting

Babar now has 25 fifty-plus international scores as captain this year, now the most while leading across formats in a calendar year. He has broken the long-standing record of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (24 in 2005). Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq follows Ponting in this regard (22 in 2013). Indian batter Virat Kohli registered 21 such scores in 2017 and 2019.

Most international runs for Pakistan in a year

Babar scaled new heights across formats in 2022. He has the most international runs by a Pakistan batter in a calendar year. The right-handed batter has broken the record of Mohammad Yousuf, who slammed 2,435 runs in 2006. Babar's tally includes eight tons and 17 half-centuries. He is miles ahead of anyone else when it comes to international runs by a captain in 2022.