Sports

James Anderson: Decoding his performance in Asia since 2021

James Anderson: Decoding his performance in Asia since 2021

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 07, 2022, 06:43 pm 3 min read

Anderson in England's most-successful Test bowler (Source: Twitter/@jimmy9)

James Anderson is certainly aging like fine wine as he only seems to get better with time. Even at 40, the pacer has been a force to reckon with in the longest format of the game. On a flat Rawalpindi surface, he delivered a staggering spell in the last innings of the opening Test against Pakistan. Here are his stats in Asia since 2021.

Why does this story matter?

Anderson is the most-successful pacer and third-highest wicket-taker overall in Tests.

While most pacers tend to lose their sheen in their mid-30s, the England talisman has been going from strength to strength.

Though his overseas record has been under scrutiny, Anderson has done well in Asia in the last couple of years.

Notably, Asian tracks aren't known to favor pacers much.

How he fared in Rawalpindi Test?

As many as seven tons were recorded in the opening Test as the Rawalpindi track was a batting paradise. Anderson couldn't do much in Pakistan's first innings, claiming 1/52 in 22 overs. However, he breathed fire in the last innings and claimed a four-fer, 4/36 in 24 overs. His brilliance guided England to a thrilling 74-run win on Day 5.

Anderson in Asia since 2021

With 19 wickets in five Tests, Anderson is the most successful non-Asian pacer in Tests in Asia since the start of 2021. While his average is 13.73, his economy rate is even below 2 (1.82). The tally includes a six-wicket haul as well. Among pacers, only Shaheen Afridi (30) and Hasan Ali (26) have scalped most wickets in Asia in this period.

His overall numbers in Asia

Overall, Anderson boasts 79 wickets in 27 Tests in Asia at 27.03. Among non-Asian pacers, only South Africa's (92) has scalped more wickets in this region. No other England bowler has scalped more Test wickets in Asia.

How has Anderson fared against Pakistan (Tests)

Meanwhile, Anderson has certainly enjoyed playing against Pakistan. He boasts 79 wickets against them in just 19 games. The tally includes three five-wicket hauls. Only Glenn McGrath (80) and Kapil Dev (99) have scalped more Tests wickets against Pakistan among pacers. Overall, Anderson is the seventh-most successful bowler against Pakistan in Tests. No other England bowler has taken more wickets against them.

His overall numbers in Tests

With 672 wickets in 176 games, Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests (5W: 32, 10W: 3). Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) lead the elite list. Notably, the pacer is the second-most capped player in Tests, behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (200). Two more Tests will be played in England's ongoing series against Pakistan. Anderson would be determined to enhance his tally.