England's Stuart Broad ruled out of Test series against India

England's Stuart Broad suffered an injury in the build-up to the second Test

England pacer Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India. The veteran cricketer has suffered a calf injury which has played a part in ruling Broad out of the remaining four Tests. Notably, Broad sat out Tuesday's net session with discomfort and underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday, which revealed a tear. Here's more.

Broad could have played his 150th Test

Broad has featured in 149 Tests for England and could have reached a milestone at Lord's on Thursday. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 0/70 and 1/18 in the first Test against India. Overall, Broad has claimed 524 Test scalps at 27.84. He has 18 five-wicket hauls in Tests.

England are also sweating over Anderson's fitness issues

The England cricket team is sweating over the fitness of veteran pacer James Anderson, who is struggling with a tight quad. As per Sky Sports, the 39-year-old Anderson has not bowled in the nets for two days and is said to have a 50-50 chance of playing. Fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to make the playing XI in Broad's absence.

England have called up Saqib Mahmood as cover

England have called up pacer Saqib Mahmood as cover after Broad's injury. Saqib may be drafted into the playing XI if Anderson misses the second Test. Recently, Saqib impressed in England's ODI and T20I series wins over Pakistan. England had also recalled Moeen Ali to the squad and the all-rounder is expected to play at Lord's. Meanwhile, spinner Dom Bess has been released.

A look at England's injury woes

Broad joins several England players, who are nursing injuries at the moment. Jofra Archer is reeling with an elbow injury. Batter Olly Stone is battling a back problem and is a long-term absentee alongside Archer. All-rounder Chris Woakes is also out with a heel issue.